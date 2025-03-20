China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
