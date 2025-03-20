Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,335,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,071,410 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,262,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,393 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

