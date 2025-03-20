Paradigm Capital Cuts Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$5.25

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Paradigm Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAI. Acumen Capital lowered Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAI
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Haivision Systems
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.