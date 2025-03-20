Paradigm Capital Cuts Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$5.25

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Paradigm Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAI. Acumen Capital lowered Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

TSE:HAI opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.58. Haivision Systems has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

