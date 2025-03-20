Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$81.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

