Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Price Target to $20.00

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Alzamend Neuro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $15.06.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro
About Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alzamend Neuro
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.