Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Price Target to $20.00

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALZN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

