Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 390,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 104,283 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $34.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

