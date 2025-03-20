Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.11. 317,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,357,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $555.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.