Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
EVSD stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.27.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
