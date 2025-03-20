Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after buying an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 102.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4,184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,086.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.