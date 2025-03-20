Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 376,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 571,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Specifically, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $541.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enviri by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

