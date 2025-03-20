Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Decreased by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.66%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

