Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.