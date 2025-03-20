Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Hologic by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

HOLX opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

