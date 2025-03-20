Sidoti Upgrades InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) to “Strong-Buy”

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NYSE INFU opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in InfuSystem by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

