Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.09.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

