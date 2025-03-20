Horizon Investments LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

