HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $23.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 238.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 44,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 394,221 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 175.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period.

Shares of JGRO opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

