HUB Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,264 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 240,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 123,853 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,847 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.