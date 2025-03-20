Investment House LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

