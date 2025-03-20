Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $86.12 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.