Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Axos Financial by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

