International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,419,000 shares of company stock worth $36,285. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.