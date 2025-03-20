International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
International Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium
In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,419,000 shares of company stock worth $36,285. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Lithium
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a Dividend King?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.