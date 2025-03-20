iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 90,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 33,115 shares.The stock last traded at $67.01 and had previously closed at $67.96.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
