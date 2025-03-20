iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 90,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 33,115 shares.The stock last traded at $67.01 and had previously closed at $67.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

