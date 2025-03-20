Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DUHP opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

