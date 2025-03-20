Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.19%.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after buying an additional 762,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 723,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.