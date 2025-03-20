Lithium Americas (LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $669.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.