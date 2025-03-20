Lithium Americas (LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $669.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Earnings History for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

