Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $374,400.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,515.68. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Porch Group Trading Up 2.1 %

PRCH opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.04. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Porch Group by 128.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $613,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

