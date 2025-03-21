Rajiv Jain Purchases 125,000 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).
  • On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

