Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 1,170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,366.7 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of JAPAF opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $30.25.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
