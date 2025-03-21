Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Marriott International by 35,705.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $244.84 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.79.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

