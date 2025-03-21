Short Interest in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Drops By 13.7%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 81,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Franklin Wireless Price Performance
FKWL stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.32. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
