Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Gryphon Digital Mining

In other news, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,524.47. This trade represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Shares of GRYP opened at $0.20 on Friday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

