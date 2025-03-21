CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 147,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.05.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
