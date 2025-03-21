CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 147,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

