CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $307,800.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Samuel Zales sold 9,857 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $360,963.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.87 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

