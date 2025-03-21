Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.87 and last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 13767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.22%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

