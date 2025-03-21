K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 790174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

