DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Sells A$288,158.70 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Ross Du Vernet sold 38,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.51 ($4.72), for a total transaction of A$288,158.70 ($181,231.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

