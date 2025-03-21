DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Sells A$288,158.70 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Ross Du Vernet sold 38,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.51 ($4.72), for a total transaction of A$288,158.70 ($181,231.89).
DEXUS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.
DEXUS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DEXUS
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.