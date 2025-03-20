Matthew G. Casella Sells 60,000 Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Stock

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) President Matthew G. Casella sold 60,000 shares of Richtech Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richtech Robotics Stock Up 11.8 %

Richtech Robotics stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of -7.94. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 203.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.