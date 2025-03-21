Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $80.13 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.52 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

