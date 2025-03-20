Insider Selling: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Chairman Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,200,796.12. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 663.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNA shares. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

