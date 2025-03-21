Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 96,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 929,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.