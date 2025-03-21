Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IES were worth $25,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in IES by 165.4% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,687,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in IES by 411.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IESC opened at $187.03 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average of $219.87.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.