Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.42 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.85.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

