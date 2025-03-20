MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.31 ($6.90) and traded as low as GBX 427.75 ($5.55). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.05), with a volume of 167,153 shares traded.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 531.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

In related news, insider Graham Prothero purchased 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £40,019.80 ($51,892.89). Corporate insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

