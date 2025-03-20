Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.22 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.34 ($0.10), with a volume of 127,437 shares.

Goldplat Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of £12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.22.

Get Goldplat alerts:

Goldplat (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 2.51 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldplat had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldplat PLC will post 2.2223881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.