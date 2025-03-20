Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 182,557 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,557 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $49,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BSX opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

