Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Exicure Trading Up 2.9 %
XCUR stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.
Exicure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exicure
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- General Mills High-Yield Value: A Good Buy for Risk-Off Investors
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Archer Aviation Stock Could Soar After Palantir Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.