Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Exicure Trading Up 2.9 %

XCUR stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

