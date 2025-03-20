Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE ROP opened at $577.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

