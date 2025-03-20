Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $252.50 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $14,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,579,600. This represents a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,001 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

