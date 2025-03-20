Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 199,340 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

